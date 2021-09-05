Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Gas prices vary across the Athens area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Shell, at 430 S White St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 430 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.97

Exxon 703 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

BP 907 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 997 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1813 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.98

Shell 2432 Congress Pkwy S, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jiffy at 4 S Congress Pkwy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.