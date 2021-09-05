CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Athens

Posted by 
Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL91u_0bnFFDgO00

(ATHENS, TN) Gas prices vary across the Athens area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Shell, at 430 S White St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

430 S White St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$2.97

Exxon

703 S White St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

BP

907 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

997 S White St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1813 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$2.98

Shell

2432 Congress Pkwy S, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jiffy at 4 S Congress Pkwy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Athens Digest

Athens Digest

Athens, TN
153
Followers
421
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy