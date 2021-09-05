High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Brownwood as of Sunday
(BROWNWOOD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Brownwood area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brownwood area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brownwood area appeared to be at Valero, at 1300 Early Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brownwood area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 403 W Commerce St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
