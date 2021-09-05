CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Troy

Posted by 
Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bnFFA2D00

(TROY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Troy?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Troy area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 240 Elba Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Troy area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

240 Elba Hwy, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

Us-231 N, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Marathon

22507 Us-231, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
122
Followers
425
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Troy, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Texaco#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy