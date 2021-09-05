Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Troy

(TROY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Troy?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Troy area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 240 Elba Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Troy area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 240 Elba Hwy, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon Us-231 N, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 22507 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.