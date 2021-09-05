Analysis shows most expensive gas in Vernal

(VERNAL, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Vernal?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vernal area was $3.56 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.83 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vernal area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 501 E Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 3.79

7-Eleven 2495 S 1500 E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 4.16 $ 3.75

Maverik 2503 South 1500 East, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.75

Pilot 318-384 N Vernal Ave, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.00 $ 4.25 $ 3.95

Pilot 1521 S 1500 E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.00 $ 4.25 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 850 W Us-40. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.