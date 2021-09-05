CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernal, UT

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Vernal

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mOX_0bnFF8M000

(VERNAL, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Vernal?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vernal area was $3.56 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.83 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vernal area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven

501 E Main St, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$3.99
$4.17
$3.79

7-Eleven

2495 S 1500 E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.95
$4.16
$3.75

Maverik

2503 South 1500 East, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.75

Pilot

318-384 N Vernal Ave, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.00
$4.25
$3.95

Pilot

1521 S 1500 E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.00
$4.25
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 850 W Us-40. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Vernal Daily

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
68
Followers
344
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Vernal, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy