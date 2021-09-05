Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 519 W California St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 519 W California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Shell 133 S Fm-372, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Q-Stop Food Store 315 W California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 2.90

Conoco 1340 N Dixon St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1802 E Us-82, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1702 Throckmorton St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1401 Us-82. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.