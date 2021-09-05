CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
 4 days ago
(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 519 W California St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

519 W California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.29

Shell

133 S Fm-372, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.15
$--

Q-Stop Food Store

315 W California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.91
$3.15
$2.90

Conoco

1340 N Dixon St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1802 E Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1702 Throckmorton St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1401 Us-82. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Gainesville, TX
With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

