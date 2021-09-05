CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Paying too much for gas Marshfield? Analysis shows most expensive station

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEtMq_0bnFF23e00

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Gas prices vary across the Marshfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marshfield area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 101 N Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip

101 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Weiler

600 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

BP

539 S Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The Store

1505 W Mcmillan St, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Holiday

10492 Wi-13, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

4000 S Draxler Dr, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bread & Butter Shop at 1000 N Central Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

