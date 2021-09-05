Paying too much for gas Marshfield? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MARSHFIELD, WI) Gas prices vary across the Marshfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marshfield area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 101 N Central Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bread & Butter Shop at 1000 N Central Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
