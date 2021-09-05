CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequim, WA

Don’t overpay for gas in Sequim: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bnFF0IC00

(SEQUIM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.87 for gas in the Sequim area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sequim area was $3.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 194 W Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

194 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.99

Chevron

822 E Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.79

Shell

20 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

The Co-op Farm and Garden

216 E Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

271020 Us-101, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 955 W Washington St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
115
Followers
400
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sequim, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy