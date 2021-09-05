Don’t overpay for gas in Sequim: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SEQUIM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.87 for gas in the Sequim area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sequim area was $3.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 194 W Washington St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 955 W Washington St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
