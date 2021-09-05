CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Abingdon as of Sunday

Abingdon News Alert
 4 days ago
(ABINGDON, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Abingdon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Abingdon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abingdon area appeared to be at Exxon, at 604 Cummings St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

604 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1034 W Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

182 Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

191 Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

18224 Lee Hwy, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.71
$3.09

Shell

15785 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.25
$3.61
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

