Sonora, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Sonora: Analysis shows most expensive station

Sonora Journal
 4 days ago
(SONORA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Sonora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $4.01 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Chevron, at 18151 Ca-108.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

18151 Ca-108, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

76

18372 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.35
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.45

76

317 S Washington St, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

ARCO

15 Pesce Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

13778 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Sierra Energy

13791 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

