Don’t overpay for gas in Sonora: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SONORA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Sonora area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $4.01 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.19 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Chevron, at 18151 Ca-108.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.35
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.59
$--
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
