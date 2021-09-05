Don’t overpay for gas in Sonora: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SONORA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Sonora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $4.01 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Chevron, at 18151 Ca-108.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 18151 Ca-108, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

76 18372 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.45

76 317 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

ARCO 15 Pesce Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 13778 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.