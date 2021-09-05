CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
 4 days ago
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Madisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.92 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 156 Ky-813.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Madisonville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.92
$3.21
$3.50
$3.20

Quality Quick #2

1020 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

1150 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

800 E Center St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

766 E Center St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Ideal Market

1640 N Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.89
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ideal Market at 7050 Hanson Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madisonville Digest

ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

