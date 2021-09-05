Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Madisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.92 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 156 Ky-813.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Madisonville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 3.50 $ 3.20

Quality Quick #2 1020 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 1150 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 800 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 766 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Ideal Market 1640 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ideal Market at 7050 Hanson Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.