Are you overpaying for gas in Marion? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MARION, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marion area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marion area appeared to be at Stuckey's, at 1105 W Broadway Blvd .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Stuckey's 1105 W Broadway Blvd , Johnston City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1100 W Broadway Blvd, Johnston City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

ZX 709 Grand Ave, Johnston City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1900 The Hill Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Pilot 2611 Vernell Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.42 $ 3.68 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel at 16251 Pittsburg Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.