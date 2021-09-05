CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

Are you overpaying for gas in Marion? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bnFEJ5N00

(MARION, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marion area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marion area appeared to be at Stuckey's, at 1105 W Broadway Blvd .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Stuckey's

1105 W Broadway Blvd , Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1100 W Broadway Blvd, Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

ZX

709 Grand Ave, Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1900 The Hill Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.54
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.59

Pilot

2611 Vernell Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.15
$3.42
$3.68
$3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel at 16251 Pittsburg Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
178
Followers
407
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
Marion, IL
Traffic
City
Marion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy