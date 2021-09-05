Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jacksonville area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 201 Loves Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 201 Loves Dr, South Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Shell 1720 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ --

Phillips 66 350 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.76 $ 3.09

Casey's 525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Casey's 901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Ayerco 1204 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.