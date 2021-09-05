CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbL7g_0bnFEICe00

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jacksonville area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 201 Loves Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop

201 Loves Dr, South Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.54
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.59

Shell

1720 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.87
$--

Phillips 66

350 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.76
$3.09

Casey's

525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.66
$3.29

Casey's

901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.29

Ayerco

1204 W Walnut St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.36
$--
$3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
145
Followers
394
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#W Morton Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy