Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lucedale

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Lucedale area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lucedale area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lucedale area appeared to be at BP, at 12250 Us-98.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lucedale area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

BP 12250 Us-98, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Town &Country 7140 Ms-198 E, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 6239 Us-98, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.89

Dixie Depot 7192 Old Hwy 63S , Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.