Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lucedale
(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Lucedale area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lucedale area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lucedale area appeared to be at BP, at 12250 Us-98.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lucedale area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
