CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lucedale

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC7SQ_0bnFEHJv00

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Lucedale area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lucedale area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lucedale area appeared to be at BP, at 12250 Us-98.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lucedale area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

BP

12250 Us-98, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Town &Country

7140 Ms-198 E, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

6239 Us-98, Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$2.89

Dixie Depot

7192 Old Hwy 63S , Lucedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
110
Followers
381
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucedale, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Lucedale, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy