Clinton, NC

Paying too much for gas Clinton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 4 days ago
(CLINTON, NC) Gas prices vary across the Clinton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clinton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1109 Sunset Ave .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

1109 Sunset Ave , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--

Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill

3900 Roseboro Hwy , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

301 Raleigh Rd, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.59
$--

BP

926 Sunset Ave, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

BP

1311 Southwest Blvd, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Han-Dee Hugo's

738 Northwest Blvd , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Friendly Mart at 501 Northeast Blvd . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
