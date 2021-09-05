CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Gallup as of Sunday

Gallup Today
 4 days ago
(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gallup area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gallup area appeared to be at Shell, at 550 Us-491.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

550 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

76

671 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19

Phillips 66

1100 East Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.50
$3.10

Armco

3360 W Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

3380 W Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.48
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.53

Speedway

701 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.09
$3.42

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Duke City Fueling at 1512 E Hwy 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
