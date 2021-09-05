CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Are you overpaying for gas in Dickson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bnFEEfk00

(DICKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Dickson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dickson area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 697 Henslee Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

697 Henslee Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

219 Henslee Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

703 Hwy 48 South, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

488 Tn-46 , Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

499 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

2331 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.99
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 719 Us-70. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
118
Followers
420
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy