Are you overpaying for gas in Dickson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DICKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Dickson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dickson area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 697 Henslee Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 697 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 219 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 703 Hwy 48 South, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 488 Tn-46 , Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 499 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 2331 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 719 Us-70. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.