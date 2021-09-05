CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Dyersburg?

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 4 days ago
(DYERSBURG, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dyersburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dyersburg area ranged from $2.47 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2701 Lake Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

2800 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

3070 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.36
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.28

Valero

2261 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Q Mart

1325 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Gatlins Grocery

1600 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 810 Us-51 Bypass West. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

