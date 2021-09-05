Where’s the most expensive gas in Dyersburg?

(DYERSBURG, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dyersburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dyersburg area ranged from $2.47 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2701 Lake Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2800 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 3070 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.36 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.28

Valero 2261 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Q Mart 1325 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gatlins Grocery 1600 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 810 Us-51 Bypass West. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.