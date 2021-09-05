Where’s the most expensive gas in Dyersburg?
(DYERSBURG, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dyersburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dyersburg area ranged from $2.47 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2701 Lake Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.36
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 810 Us-51 Bypass West. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
