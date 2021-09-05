CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Don’t overpay for gas in Coos Bay: Analysis shows most expensive station

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvkXe_0bnFECuI00

(COOS BAY, OR) Gas prices vary across the Coos Bay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coos Bay area ranged from $3.81 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 600 N Bayshore Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

600 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1059 Evans Blvd, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.92

Chevron

1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.91
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3550 Tremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

