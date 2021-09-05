Don’t overpay for gas in Coos Bay: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COOS BAY, OR) Gas prices vary across the Coos Bay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coos Bay area ranged from $3.81 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 600 N Bayshore Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 600 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1059 Evans Blvd, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.92

Chevron 1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.91 card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3550 Tremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.