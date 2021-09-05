Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Salinas?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.86 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salinas area ranged from $3.93 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.30 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 705 N Sanborn Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 705 N Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1222 De La Torre St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

Shell 458 E Market St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.19 $ 4.85

Chevron 905 Abbott St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 1250 N Davis Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 1764 N Main St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 201 Monterey St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.