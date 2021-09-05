CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Brenham? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 4 days ago
(BRENHAM, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Brenham?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brenham area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 306 Us-290 W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

306 Us-290 W, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2150 Us-290 W, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.49

Valero

1900 S Market St, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1309 Prairie Lea St, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Texaco

1706 N Park St, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1708 Sh-105. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

