Are you overpaying for gas in Brenham? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BRENHAM, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Brenham?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brenham area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 306 Us-290 W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 306 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2150 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Valero 1900 S Market St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1309 Prairie Lea St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Texaco 1706 N Park St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1708 Sh-105. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.