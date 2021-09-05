CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Don’t overpay for gas in Picayune: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZv07_0bnFE9LM00

(PICAYUNE, MS) Gas prices vary across the Picayune area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Picayune area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Picayune area appeared to be at Mickey's Quick Stop , at 600 Ms-43 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Mickey's Quick Stop

600 Ms-43 N, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1009 Memorial Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
190
Followers
408
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mickey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS News

Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman for ATF director

Washington — President Biden withdrew the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. Mr. Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy