Where’s the most expensive gas in Wilmington?
(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wilmington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilmington area appeared to be at Shell, at 2902 Carolina Beach Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wilmington area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.42
$3.78
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.19
$3.65
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.40
$3.86
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.53
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.61
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.40
$3.76
$3.16
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0