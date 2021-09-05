Where’s the most expensive gas in Wilmington?

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wilmington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilmington area appeared to be at Shell, at 2902 Carolina Beach Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wilmington area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2902 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.78 $ 3.18

Shell 1610 Us-421 N, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.19 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Shell 610 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.86 $ 3.02

Exxon 2238 S 17Th St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.18

Speedway 2395 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.61 $ 3.15

Circle K 2375 S 17Th St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.40 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.