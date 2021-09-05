CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s the most expensive gas in Wilmington?

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 4 days ago
(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wilmington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilmington area appeared to be at Shell, at 2902 Carolina Beach Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wilmington area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2902 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.42
$3.78
$3.18

Shell

1610 Us-421 N, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.19
$3.65
$3.05

Shell

610 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.40
$3.86
$3.02

Exxon

2238 S 17Th St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.53
$3.18

Speedway

2395 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.61
$3.15

Circle K

2375 S 17Th St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.40
$3.76
$3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

