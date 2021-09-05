Paying too much for gas Twentynine Palms? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Twentynine Palms area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.43, with an average price of $4.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Twentynine Palms area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 73455 29 Palms Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 73455 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.29

ARCO 73434 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor at 4960 Adobe Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.