Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lancaster

(LANCASTER, CA) Gas prices vary across the Lancaster area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lancaster area was $4.35 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lancaster area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lancaster area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Chevron 421 E Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4163 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

76 42344 50Th St W, Quartz Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ --

Chevron 3113 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.55 $ 4.85 $ 4.19

Mobil 44415 20Th St W, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1141 W Ave L. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.