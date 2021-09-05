CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
 4 days ago
(LANCASTER, CA) Gas prices vary across the Lancaster area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lancaster area was $4.35 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lancaster area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lancaster area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2301 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49

Chevron

421 E Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4163 W Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49

76

42344 50Th St W, Quartz Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$--

Chevron

3113 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.55
$4.85
$4.19

Mobil

44415 20Th St W, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.85
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1141 W Ave L. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

