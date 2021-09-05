Paying too much for gas Evansville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Evansville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Evansville area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Marathon 720 Se 8Th St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 201 E Louisiana St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 326 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 1905 W Franklin St , Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ -- $ --

Conoco 1641 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6770 E Virginia St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.