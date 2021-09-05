Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Erie

(ERIE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Erie area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Erie area ranged from $3.2 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.32 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Erie area appeared to be at CITGO, at 347 E 12Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 347 E 12Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.55

CITGO 1810 Sassafras St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

CITGO 1449 W 8Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

GetGo 1625 W Bayfront Pkwy, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Tops 1520 W 26Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

CITGO 3826 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.