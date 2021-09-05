CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Paying too much for gas Ogden? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Ctb_0bnFE33000

(OGDEN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Ogden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogden area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2110 Wall Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ogden area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2110 Wall Ave, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2983 Washington Blvd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

4395 S 1900 W, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$3.99

Quick Stop

110 Patterson, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

314 W 4525 S, Washington Terrace
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.00
$4.18
$3.99

Phillips 66

4795 S 3500 W, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.17
$3.67

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
280
Followers
409
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Ogden, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy