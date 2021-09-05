Paying too much for gas Ogden? Analysis shows most expensive station
(OGDEN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Ogden area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogden area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2110 Wall Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ogden area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.00
$4.18
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.17
$3.67
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
