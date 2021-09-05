Paying too much for gas Ogden? Analysis shows most expensive station

(OGDEN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Ogden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogden area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2110 Wall Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ogden area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2110 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2983 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 4395 S 1900 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Quick Stop 110 Patterson, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 314 W 4525 S, Washington Terrace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.00 $ 4.18 $ 3.99

Phillips 66 4795 S 3500 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.17 $ 3.67

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.