Don’t overpay for gas in Oceanside: Analysis shows most expensive station
(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Oceanside area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oceanside area was $4.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oceanside area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1407 Mission Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oceanside area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
