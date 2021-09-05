Don’t overpay for gas in Oceanside: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Oceanside area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oceanside area was $4.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oceanside area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1407 Mission Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oceanside area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1407 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ --

Shell 185 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

ARCO 3804 Plaza Dr, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Shell 145 N Emerald Dr, Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.19

Chevron 850 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Mobil 899 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.