Are you overpaying for gas in Port St Lucie? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Port St Lucie?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Port St Lucie area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port St Lucie area appeared to be at Shell, at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 3095 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 3401 Sw Darwin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.25

Shell Florida Tpke Mile Marker 144, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.22

Mobil 1090 Se Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 468 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.