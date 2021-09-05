Where’s the most expensive gas in Huntsville?

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Huntsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huntsville area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 501 Drake Ave Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 501 Drake Ave Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 4200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 801 Airport Rd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 8150 Whitsburg Dr S, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Texaco 307 Andrew Jackson Way Ne, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1205 N Memorial Pkwy. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.