High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eugene as of Sunday

(EUGENE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Eugene area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eugene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eugene area appeared to be at SeQuential Biofuels, at 86714 Mcvay Hwy .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

SeQuential Biofuels 86714 Mcvay Hwy , Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 86742 Mcvay Hwy, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 11 Coburg Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

76 2091 Franklin Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

76 3890 W 11Th Ave , Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Chevron 2090 River Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Space Age at 4419 Commerce St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.