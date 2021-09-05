High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eugene as of Sunday
(EUGENE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Eugene area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eugene area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eugene area appeared to be at SeQuential Biofuels, at 86714 Mcvay Hwy .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Space Age at 4419 Commerce St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
