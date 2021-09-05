Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brownsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brownsville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4990 N Ih-69E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 4990 N Ih-69E, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1725 International Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.95

Exxon 1758 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 865 N Expressway Us-77-83, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 7951 Southmost Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 845 International Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.92

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 1628 Central Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.