Brownsville, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brownsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brownsville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4990 N Ih-69E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

4990 N Ih-69E, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1725 International Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.12
$3.42
$2.95

Exxon

1758 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

865 N Expressway Us-77-83, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Valero

7951 Southmost Rd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Shamrock

845 International Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.12
$3.42
$2.92

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 1628 Central Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

