Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across the Augusta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Augusta area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1739 Walton Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Augusta area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1739 Walton Way, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ --

Shell 2572 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.06

Shell 3418 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.21

Shell 3315 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.00 card card $ 3.00 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.10

Shell 2058 Central Ave, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1501 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.