Augusta, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEqrE_0bnFDxus00

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across the Augusta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Augusta area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1739 Walton Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Augusta area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1739 Walton Way, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.47
$3.82
$--

Shell

2572 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.47
$3.82
$3.06

Shell

3418 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.02
$3.47
$3.82
$3.21

Shell

3315 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$3.35
$3.70
$3.00
card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.80
$3.10

Shell

2058 Central Ave, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$--

Shell

1501 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

