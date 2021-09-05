Paying too much for gas Chattanooga? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Chattanooga area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chattanooga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chattanooga area appeared to be at Mystik, at 4266 Bonny Oaks Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mystik 4266 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 1330 E 3Rd St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Hi-Tech 3604 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mystik 3660 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 3956 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

CITGO 3410 Campbell St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3901 Hixson Pike. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.