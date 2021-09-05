Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Gainesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gainesville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3328 W University Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3328 W University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Chevron 5221 Nw 43Rd St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Texaco 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.39 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 3850 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.98 $ --

Chevron 1024 W University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Chevron 1425 Se Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2230 E University Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.