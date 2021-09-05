Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Gainesville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gainesville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3328 W University Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.99
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.39
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.30
$3.58
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2230 E University Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
