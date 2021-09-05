Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREENVILLE, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2020 N Pleasantburg Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2020 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Red Robin 1170 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Harry's Quick Stop 6522 White Horse Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 2760 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2900 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spinx 402 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.