Greenville, SC

Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 4 days ago
(GREENVILLE, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2020 N Pleasantburg Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2020 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Red Robin

1170 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$--

Harry's Quick Stop

6522 White Horse Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Shell

2760 Laurens Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

BP

2900 Laurens Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Spinx

402 Haywood Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$3.09
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

