Paying too much for gas Providence? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Gas prices vary across the Providence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Providence area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Providence area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1897 Plainfield Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1897 Plainfield Pike, Johnston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 2812 Pawtucket Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

R&S 266 Park Ave, Cranston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphys Petroleum 568 Warwick Ave, Warwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Shell 1414 Newport Ave, Pawtucket

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1020 Narragansett Blvd, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.