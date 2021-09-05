CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Providence? Analysis shows most expensive station

Providence Bulletin
 4 days ago
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Gas prices vary across the Providence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Providence area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Providence area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1897 Plainfield Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1897 Plainfield Pike, Johnston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

2812 Pawtucket Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$--

R&S

266 Park Ave, Cranston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Murphys Petroleum

568 Warwick Ave, Warwick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.34
$--
$--

Shell

1414 Newport Ave, Pawtucket
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1020 Narragansett Blvd, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.81
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

