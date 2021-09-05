High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ocala as of Sunday
(OCALA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Ocala area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ocala area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ocala area appeared to be at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$4.09
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.44
$3.89
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.54
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$4.07
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Oil at 2534 Se 17Th St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
