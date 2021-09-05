High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ocala as of Sunday

(OCALA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Ocala area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ocala area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ocala area appeared to be at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1741 S Pine Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Shell 5985 W Fl-40, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.99 $ --

Marathon 4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 2965 Se 58Th Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Shell 1517 Sw 10Th St, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3128 Sw 27Th Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 4.07 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Oil at 2534 Se 17Th St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.