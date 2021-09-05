CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ocala as of Sunday

(OCALA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Ocala area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ocala area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ocala area appeared to be at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1741 S Pine Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$4.09
$3.19

Shell

5985 W Fl-40, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.44
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.54
$3.99
$--

Marathon

4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

BP

2965 Se 58Th Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.59

Shell

1517 Sw 10Th St, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

BP

3128 Sw 27Th Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$4.07
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Oil at 2534 Se 17Th St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

