Paying too much for gas Santa Rosa? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA ROSA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.52 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $4.52 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 275 Aviation Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 275 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.59

Chevron 4840 Old Redwood Hwy, Larkfield-Wikiup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.29

Chevron 701 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.93 $ --

Valero 1333 4Th St, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 1715 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49

Valero 1400 Farmers Ln, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.