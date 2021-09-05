Paying too much for gas Santa Rosa? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SANTA ROSA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.52 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $4.52 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 275 Aviation Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.19
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0