Santa Rosa, CA

Paying too much for gas Santa Rosa? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ly9ib_0bnFDrcW00

(SANTA ROSA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.52 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $4.52 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 275 Aviation Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

275 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59

Chevron

4840 Old Redwood Hwy, Larkfield-Wikiup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.19
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.29

Chevron

701 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$--

Valero

1333 4Th St, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

1715 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49

Valero

1400 Farmers Ln, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

