High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Savannah as of Sunday

(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Savannah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Savannah area appeared to be at Shell, at 6827 Waters Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Savannah area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6827 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5411 White Bluff Rd , Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ --

BP 5806 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1940 Mills B Ln Blvd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 3618 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 4 Park Of Commerce Way, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump N Go Harmon at 801 Harmon St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.