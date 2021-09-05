CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Savannah as of Sunday

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 4 days ago
(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Savannah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Savannah area appeared to be at Shell, at 6827 Waters Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Savannah area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6827 Waters Ave, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

5411 White Bluff Rd , Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$4.09
$--

BP

5806 Waters Ave, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1940 Mills B Ln Blvd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

3618 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.29

Shell

4 Park Of Commerce Way, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump N Go Harmon at 801 Harmon St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

