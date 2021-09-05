Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Myers: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT MYERS, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Myers?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Myers area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4561 Colonial Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Myers area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4561 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 2240 Park 82 Dr, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2549 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

Mobil 2977 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 4401 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.