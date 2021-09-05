Paying too much for gas Oxnard? Analysis shows most expensive station
(OXNARD, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oxnard area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oxnard area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oxnard area appeared to be at Chevron, at 9460 Telephone Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oxnard area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.79
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.73
$4.83
$4.29
|card
card$4.63
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.53
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
|card
card$4.63
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.63
$4.79
$4.89
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.75
$4.85
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
