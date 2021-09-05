CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Paying too much for gas Oxnard? Analysis shows most expensive station

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 4 days ago
(OXNARD, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oxnard area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oxnard area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oxnard area appeared to be at Chevron, at 9460 Telephone Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oxnard area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

9460 Telephone Rd, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.79
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Chevron

877 S Ventura Rd , Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.73
$4.83
$4.29
card
card$4.63
$--
$--
$4.39

Chevron

2199 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.53
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
card
card$4.63
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39

76

1121 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.63
$4.79
$4.89
$4.35

Chevron

6762 Northbank Dr, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.75
$4.85
$4.19

Shell

2440 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

