High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Des Moines as of Sunday

(DES MOINES, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Des Moines?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Des Moines area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Git n Go, at 1000 Ne 56Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Des Moines area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Git n Go 1000 Ne 56Th St, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 145 University Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 640 Sw 9Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 3104 University Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Git n Go 2140 Park Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 5801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 3700 Hubbell Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.