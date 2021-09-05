CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Des Moines as of Sunday

Des Moines Times
 4 days ago
(DES MOINES, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Des Moines?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Des Moines area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Git n Go, at 1000 Ne 56Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Des Moines area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Git n Go

1000 Ne 56Th St, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.05
$3.49
$--

BP

145 University Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

640 Sw 9Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

3104 University Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.64
$--

Git n Go

2140 Park Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Hy-Vee

5801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 3700 Hubbell Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

