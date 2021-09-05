CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Montgomery

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWs8C_0bnFDlZO00

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Montgomery?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montgomery area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montgomery area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2682 Zelda Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montgomery area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2682 Zelda Rd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3000 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

215 Dickerson St, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.05

Texaco

1111 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$2.97
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$2.97

Air Tech Food and Fuel

3548 Day St, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Petro Plus

4259 S Court St, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
351
Followers
473
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Montgomery, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy