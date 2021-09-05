Analysis shows most expensive gas in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Montgomery?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montgomery area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montgomery area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2682 Zelda Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montgomery area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2682 Zelda Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3000 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 215 Dickerson St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Texaco 1111 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 2.97

Air Tech Food and Fuel 3548 Day St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Petro Plus 4259 S Court St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.