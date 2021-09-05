CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paying too much for gas Boston? Analysis shows most expensive station

Boston Times
Boston Times
 4 days ago
(BOSTON, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Boston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boston area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boston area appeared to be at Gulf, at 785 Tremont St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

785 Tremont St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

3055 Washington St, Roxbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

195 Market St, Brighton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Mobil

273 E Berkeley St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$3.89
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.11
$4.01

Shell

1600 Tremont St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Shell

1241 Boylston St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to King Petroleum at 275 Salem St . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

