Paying too much for gas Boston? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BOSTON, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Boston area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boston area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boston area appeared to be at Gulf, at 785 Tremont St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$3.89
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.11
$4.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to King Petroleum at 275 Salem St . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
