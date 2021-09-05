Paying too much for gas Boston? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BOSTON, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Boston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boston area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boston area appeared to be at Gulf, at 785 Tremont St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 785 Tremont St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3055 Washington St, Roxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 195 Market St, Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Mobil 273 E Berkeley St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 4.01

Shell 1600 Tremont St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1241 Boylston St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to King Petroleum at 275 Salem St . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.