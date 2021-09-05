Are you overpaying for gas in Amarillo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(AMARILLO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Amarillo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Amarillo area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Amarillo area appeared to be at Interstate Car Care, at 1700 S Nelson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Interstate Car Care 1700 S Nelson St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ --

Toot'n Totum 1400 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1012 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2300 N Dumas Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Toot'n Totum 950 Buchanan St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 301 S Ross St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.