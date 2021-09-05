Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Boise?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boise area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boise area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4991 Warm Springs Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4991 Warm Springs Rd , Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.16 $ 4.33 $ 3.99

Chevron 2828 Airport Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87

Sinclair 300 N Orchard St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 4.23 $ 3.95

Chevron 121 N Orchard St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Chevron 6450 S Eisenman Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 3.81

Shell 505 S Capitol Blvd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.