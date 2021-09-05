CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Boise

Boise Dispatch
 4 days ago
(BOISE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Boise?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boise area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boise area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4991 Warm Springs Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4991 Warm Springs Rd , Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.16
$4.33
$3.99

Chevron

2828 Airport Way, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.87

Sinclair

300 N Orchard St, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.08
$4.23
$3.95

Chevron

121 N Orchard St, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Chevron

6450 S Eisenman Rd, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$4.11
$4.31
$3.81

Shell

505 S Capitol Blvd, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

