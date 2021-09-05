Paying too much for gas Shreveport? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Shreveport?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shreveport area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 101 Southfield Rd, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1324 Market St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3326 Hearne Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1342 Captain Shreve Dr, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.