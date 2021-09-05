CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Paying too much for gas Shreveport? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2DuU_0bnFDg9l00

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Shreveport?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shreveport area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Shell

2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

101 Southfield Rd, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1324 Market St, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3326 Hearne Ave, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

1342 Captain Shreve Dr, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
376
Followers
448
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Super 1 Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy