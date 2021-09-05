CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJy3k_0bnFDfH200

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across the Syracuse area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Syracuse area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 500 7Th North St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Syracuse area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

500 7Th North St, Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

419 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.21

Circle K

5829 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.43
$3.83
$3.11
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.93
$3.21

Sunoco

I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, East Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$3.58
$3.86
$3.37

Sunoco

200 N State St, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$--

Sunoco

1000 W Genesee St, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Syracuse, NY
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

