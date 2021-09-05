Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across the Syracuse area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Syracuse area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 500 7Th North St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Syracuse area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 500 7Th North St, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 419 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Circle K 5829 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 3.11 card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 3.21

Sunoco I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, East Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 3.86 $ 3.37

Sunoco 200 N State St, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1000 W Genesee St, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.