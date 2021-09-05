CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRQSK_0bnFDeOJ00

(SARASOTA, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Sarasota area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sarasota area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sarasota area appeared to be at Mobil, at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sarasota area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--

Shell

3440 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Shell

5808 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$3.75
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$3.80
$--

Mobil

6104 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$3.07
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.87
$3.17

Shell

300 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.13
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2885 University Pkwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
288
Followers
468
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota, FL
Traffic
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gulf Of Mexico#Mobil#Exxon#2885 University Pkwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy