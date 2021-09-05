Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sarasota
(SARASOTA, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Sarasota area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sarasota area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sarasota area appeared to be at Mobil, at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr.
If you're looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sarasota area:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$3.75
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$3.80
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$3.07
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.87
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.13
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2885 University Pkwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of data from GasBuddy.
